2 boys shot, 1 fatally, in Grand Crossing: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting killed a boy on East 71st Place in Grand Crossing Thursday night, sources said.

A Chicago shooting killed a boy on East 71st Place in Grand Crossing Thursday night, sources said.

A Chicago shooting killed a boy on East 71st Place in Grand Crossing Thursday night, sources said.

A Chicago shooting killed a boy on East 71st Place in Grand Crossing Thursday night, sources said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young boys were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side Thursday evening, Chicago police said.

An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were inside a home in the 1400-block of East 71st Place in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood just after 5:20 p.m., when they were shot, CPD said.

The 8-year-old was shot in the left side of his head, and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

He later died, police said.

SEE ALSO: Man shot, killed by police in Pullman domestic incident, Chicago police say

The 5-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head and was taken to Comer Children's in good condition, CPD said.

A gun was recovered on the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 6 p.m., and there was a large police presence.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for details.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood