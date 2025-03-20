2 boys shot, 1 fatally, in Grand Crossing: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young boys were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side Thursday evening, Chicago police said.
An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were inside a home in the 1400-block of East 71st Place in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood just after 5:20 p.m., when they were shot, CPD said.
The 8-year-old was shot in the left side of his head, and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.
He later died, police said.
The 5-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head and was taken to Comer Children's in good condition, CPD said.
A gun was recovered on the scene.
Area One detectives are investigating.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
Chopper 7 was over the scene about 6 p.m., and there was a large police presence.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for details.
