24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 boys shot, 1 fatally, in Grand Crossing: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 20, 2025 11:54PM
8-year-old boy shot, killed on South Side: sources
A Chicago shooting killed a boy on East 71st Place in Grand Crossing Thursday night, sources said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young boys were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side Thursday evening, Chicago police said.

An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were inside a home in the 1400-block of East 71st Place in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood just after 5:20 p.m., when they were shot, CPD said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The 8-year-old was shot in the left side of his head, and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

He later died, police said.

SEE ALSO: Man shot, killed by police in Pullman domestic incident, Chicago police say

The 5-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head and was taken to Comer Children's in good condition, CPD said.

A gun was recovered on the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 6 p.m., and there was a large police presence.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for details.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW