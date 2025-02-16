Man sentenced in River North shooting that killed young mother outside House of Blues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was sentenced for the double shooting in River North that killed one sister and injured another in 2022.

The shooting happened on April 30th near the House of Blues just after 1 a.m.

Tashawnna Anderson, 26, was shot to death and her sister, LaShawna Anderson, 31 at the time, was shot and seriously injured.

In January 2023, Jason McMahan was charged with the murder of the young mother and shooting her older sister.

In February 2025, McMahan pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

He was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison.

Tashawnna Anderson was murdered just months before her daughter turned one year old.

When McMahan was initially arrested, prosecutors said the incident started with the victims attending a birthday party at Pin 10, next to the House of Blues.

The victims then got into a verbal altercation outside before police said McMahon and another girl got into a car.

As one of the victims stood in front of that car, police said McMahon got out and punched one of the victims before shooting at the others.

Prosecutors said McMahon used the gun of the woman in his car, who is a concealed carry license holder. Police later traced all shell casings back to the gun.

Now, her family is hoping to move forward while raising Tashawnna Anderson's 2-year-old daughter that she left behind.

