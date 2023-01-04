Man charged in River North shooting that killed 26-year-old woman, injured sister: Chicago police

Sisters had been inside 10Pin Bowling Lounge when Tashawnna Anderson caught friend's boyfriend with another woman

The woman shot and killed in River North had allegedly caught her friend's boyfriend with another woman and went to confront him with her friend, family says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a double shooting in River North last year that killed one sister and injured another, Chicago police said Wednesday morning.

Jason McMahan has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharging a firearm and issuance of a warrant.

CPD said just after 1 a.m. April 30, McMahan shot and killed Tashawnna Anderson, 26, and seriously injured her sister, 31-year-old LaShawn Anderson.

The sisters had been inside the 10Pin Bowling Lounge in River North when Tashawnna Anderson caught her friend's boyfriend with another woman, according to family.

Later that night, Tashawnna Anderson went outside with her friend, in the 300-block of North State Street, to confront the boyfriend.

That's when LaShawn Anderson said she saw the man get out of the passenger side and punch her cousin to the ground before taking aim at the two sisters. Both of them were able to reach the other right at the spot where LaShawn Anderson said she worked desperately to save her sister's life.

"She was like, 'He shot me! He shot me,'" she said. "I was putting pressure on her wound so it wouldn't bleed out no more."

But Tashawnna Anderson didn't make it, as the alleged shooter drove off.

"Why would you shoot my sister? She wasn't arguing with him or nothing! She wasn't even arguing with him. She was taking up for her friend," LaShawn Anderson said at the time. "She told me to tell her daughter she loves her. After that, she wasn't taking breaths."

LaShawn Anderson was left barely able to walk after being shot through the thigh and watching her sister take her last breath.

"It just happened so fast," LaShawn said.

McMahan is due in bond court Wednesday.

