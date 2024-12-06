Witnesses said Alexander Nesteruk had been acting erratically before being fatally shot

Man charged in deadly Lincoln Park shooting of Wheaton man, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting in Lincoln Park last week, Chicago police said.

Police said 35-year-old John Conway of Chicago turned himself in after police put out a community alert showing surveillance images.

The shooting happened before 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday near Clark Street and Fullerton Avenue.

The man later died from his injuries. He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Alexander Nesteruk of Wheaton.

Multiple witnesses told ABC7 that Nesteruk had been roaming the block for much of the day, and had been behaving erratically, harassing and threatening pedestrians and hitting passing vehicles. Witnesses said around 4 p.m., Nesteruk encountered Conway, who police said shot the man twice.

Conway is expected in court Friday for a detention hearing.

