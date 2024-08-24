WATCH LIVE

Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man on West Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 24, 2024 3:37AM
Suspect Jonathan Atkinson has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man, Darryl Hill, last weekend on the West Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced charges Friday in a deadly shooting last weekend.

The suspect, 40-year-old Jonathan Atkinson, was arrested Thursday, police said. He's now charged with first degree murder.

The update came hours after the family of the victim, Darryl Hill, gathered to remember him with a balloon release.

Hill was shot and killed last Saturday on the city's West Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 0-100 block of South Lavergne Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

An armed offender approached Hill and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police said Hill suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and back. He was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

