Chicago shootings: At least 17 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

COPA said the shooting happened near the near 1800-block of South Blue Island Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood.

COPA said the shooting happened near the near 1800-block of South Blue Island Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood.

COPA said the shooting happened near the near 1800-block of South Blue Island Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood.

COPA said the shooting happened near the near 1800-block of South Blue Island Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 17 people shot have been shot, four fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

On Sunday, a suspect died after two Chicago police officers shot at him in Pilsen, police said.

COPA said the shooting happened near the 1800-block of South Blue Island Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood near Loomis Street.

Officers heard multiple shots fired around 1:16 a.m. and encountered armed suspects, according to Chicago police.

Two CPD officers fired their weapons and shot a man, who police said had a gun. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A woman and another man were also shot on Sunday.

Chicago police said the suspect had reportedly shot the two victims inside a car before officers arrived.

Both were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

READ ALSO | Suspect shot, killed; 2 others injured in officer-involved shooting in Pilsen, COPA investigating

Around the same time, a man was shot after a crash on the city's West Side, according to CPD.

The shooting happened around 1:08 a.m. in the 500-block of Damen Avenue on Sunday.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, crashed with the driver of a black truck.

The driver of the black truck reportedly started shooting at the 21-year-old.

The victim was shot in the head, shoulder, and cheek, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The black truck fled the scene westbound. No one in custody.

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood early Saturday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at around 12:29 a.m. in the 4500-block of South Champlain Avenue.

A witness told police that the man was on the sidewalk when someone opened fire on him and took off. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.

A motive for the shooting is not known and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024

A few hours later, a man was killed and two other people were hurt in a shooting on the city's West Side, police said.

Officers responded to the 4700-block of West Polk Street at around 4:40 a.m., police said. According to police, a 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were outside when they heard shots and felt pain.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

The woman was hit in the right ankle and taken to the hospital in good condition. A third victim, identified as a 33-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to his foot and taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Later Saturday, a man was fatally shot on the city's Southwest Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 0-100-block of South Lavergne Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

An armed offender approached a man his 30s and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and back. He was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 33 people were shot, one fatally, across Chicago, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

