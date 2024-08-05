Man shot to death near Chinatown restaurant identified by medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been identified after being shot to death in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Sunday around 3:01 a.m. in the 2100-block of South Canal Street, according to Chicago police.

A group was standing outside when an argument started with another group of unknown men.

The argument escalated into a fight, and then someone started to shoot.

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed at the scene.

He was later identified as Joseph M. Garcia by the medical examiner.

Three other people were injured in the shooting.

A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. At last check he was in critical condition.

Two other men were shot, a 34-year-old was shot in the leg and a 21-year-old was shot in the calf. Both were expected to be okay according to police.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

