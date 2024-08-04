Man killed, 3 others shot near Chinatown restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed, and three others were shot in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened on Sunday around 3:01 a.m. in the 2100-block of South Canal Street.

A group was standing outside when an argument started with another group of unknown men.

The argument escalated into a fight, and then someone started to shoot.

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. At last check he was in critical condition.

Two other men were shot, a 34-year-old was shot in the leg and a 21-year-old was shot in the calf. Both were expected to be okay according to police.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

