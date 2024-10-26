Exonerated man sues Chicago police after spending 11 years in prison for deadly shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has sued the city of Chicago and several police officers for wrongful arrest after spending more than 11 years in prison.

Anthony Robinson's sentence for a deadly 2013 shooting was vacated back in April.

A doctor determined Robinson could not have committed the crime because he was recovering from a shooting injury at the time of the murder, according to the Exoneration Project.

The Chicago officers are accused of coercing a witness who later recanted under oath.

ABC7 has reached out to the city for a comment on the lawsuit and has not yet heard back.

