Exonerated man sues Chicago police after spending 11 years in prison for deadly shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has sued the city of Chicago and several police officers for wrongful arrest after spending more than 11 years in prison.
Anthony Robinson's sentence for a deadly 2013 shooting was vacated back in April.
A doctor determined Robinson could not have committed the crime because he was recovering from a shooting injury at the time of the murder, according to the Exoneration Project.
The Chicago officers are accused of coercing a witness who later recanted under oath.
ABC7 has reached out to the city for a comment on the lawsuit and has not yet heard back.
