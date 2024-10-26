24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Exonerated man sues Chicago police after spending 11 years in prison for deadly shooting

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 26, 2024 2:12AM
Man sues Chicago police after spending 11 years in prison for shootingExonerated man Anthony Robinson has sued Chicago police officers and the city after he spent 11 years in prison for a deadly 2013 shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has sued the city of Chicago and several police officers for wrongful arrest after spending more than 11 years in prison.

Anthony Robinson's sentence for a deadly 2013 shooting was vacated back in April.

A doctor determined Robinson could not have committed the crime because he was recovering from a shooting injury at the time of the murder, according to the Exoneration Project.

The Chicago officers are accused of coercing a witness who later recanted under oath.

ABC7 has reached out to the city for a comment on the lawsuit and has not yet heard back.

