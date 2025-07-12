Person killed in Woodlawn shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was shot and killed Friday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 4:04 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

A male victim was on a sidewalk when he was shot in the abdomen, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, CPD said. His age and identity were not yet known.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

