Man shot, killed in Lawndale, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 19, 2025 2:02PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's West Side.

A 22-year-old man was shot to death while standing outside on Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:04 p.m. in the 2800 Block of W. Arthington Avenue.

The victim was outside when a male suspect approached on foot and ran off.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Nobody is in custody.

