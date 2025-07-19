Man shot, killed in Lawndale, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's West Side.

A 22-year-old man was shot to death while standing outside on Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:04 p.m. in the 2800 Block of W. Arthington Avenue.

The victim was outside when a male suspect approached on foot and ran off.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Nobody is in custody.

