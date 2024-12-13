Man fatally shot inside bar on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

A man was shot and killed inside a bar on West Fullerton Avenue Thursday night on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead after a shooting Thursday evening inside a bar on the city's Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 7:47 p.m. at "The Levee" in the 4000 block of West Fullerton Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 38-year-old man was killed in the shooting, CPD said.

Police said no one is in custody.

No further information was immediately available as police continue to investigate.

