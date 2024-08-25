WATCH LIVE

Man shot to death inside vehicle in Chicago Lawn, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 25, 2024 11:41PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side on Saturday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood's 7200-block of South Washtenaw Avenue just after 7:15 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire multiple times, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no one in custody and detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

