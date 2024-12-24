Man shot, gravely injured in Humboldt Park; suspect later found dead: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect shot and gravely injured a man in Humboldt Park Tuesday morning before taking his or her own life, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was in an argument with a known suspect about 6:30 a.m. in the 3700-block of West Grand Avenue, when the suspect began shooting at him, police said.

The man was shot three times, and taken to Stroger Hospital in grave condition.

The suspect drove away in a brown SUV to the 4000-block of West Le Moyne Street.

The individual was found unresponsive there, after dying by suicide, police said.

No further information was immediately provided about the suspect.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .

