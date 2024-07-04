WATCH LIVE

Man shot in the head in Lawndale, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 4, 2024 10:52AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured after a West Side shooting, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened on Thursday around 2:57 a.m. in the 1300-block of Harding Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the head according to Chicago police.

The man told police he did not know the person who shot him, and added he was physically attacked before the gunfire.

He was rushed to the hospital where police said he was in serious condition.

No one in custody. CPD Area Four Detectives are investigating.

This was the first report of a person being shot on the Fourth of July holiday this year.

