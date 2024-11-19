Off-duty Chicago police officer shot, female victim stabbed in Jefferson Park incident: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and a female victim was stabbed and critically injured in an incident on the Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.

The incident took place in the 5600-block of West Leland Avenue in Jefferson Park.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident.

The officer who was shot was taken to Lutheran General hospital in fair condition, Chicago fire officials said.

The female victim was taken to Ascension Resurrection hospital in very critical condition, CFD said.

A suspect was reportedly seen running from the scene.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 3 p.m.

Crime scene tape and a police presence were still visible.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability is responding.

