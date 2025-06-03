Chicago police release images of 4 suspects in shooting near Wrigley Field

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 9:52AM
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 9:52AM
Chicago police have released surveillance images of four suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on Waveland Avenue near Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of four suspects wanted in connection with a shooting steps away from Wrigley Field.

The shooting took place at about 6:68 p.m. n the 900-block of West Waveland Avenue near Murphy's Bleachers.

The shooting occurred last month near Murphy's Bleachers.

A 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect shot him in the arm, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The suspects are between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

