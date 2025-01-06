2 in custody after shots fired at police officers in South Chicago, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after shots were fired at Chicago police in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday night, CPD said.

The incident occurred at about 7:33 p.m. in the 8200-block of South Coles Avenue.

Officers were responding to a disturbance and as they approached multiple people, police said a male suspect took out a gun and fired at the officers.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot and two-17-year-old male suspects were taken into custody.

No officers fired their weapons and no injuries were reported, police said.

Two guns were recovered and Area Two detectives are investigating.

