Teen boy killed teen girl wounded in Gate Park shooting, Chicago police say

Monday, October 21, 2024 10:53AM
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, in Gage ParkChicago police said a teen oy was killed and teen girl wounded in a Gage Park shooting Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, in a Gage Park shooting Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 8:50 p.m. in the 5600-block of South Maplewood Avenue.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were talking when two unidentified male suspects shot at them and fled the scene.

The boy was shot multiple times and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The girl suffered graze wounds to the leg and head and transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating. No one is in custody, police said.

