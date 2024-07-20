3 shot outside Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge over 1 year after bouncer's murder: Chicago police

A Lyon's Den shooting left Austin McAllister dead in January 2023. The veteran was working as a bouncer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men are recovering after being shot outside a Chicago hookah lounge early Friday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2100-block of West Division Street just before 1:30 a.m.

The men, 23, 31 and 45 years old, were standing on the sidewalk near the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge when a group in a black sedan drove by and opened fire, police said.

All three victims were reported in good condition. No one is in custody.

A man was shot and killed inside the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge back in January 2023, prompting calls for it to be shut down.

