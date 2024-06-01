Vigil held for 5-year-old girl killed in Near West Side shooting: 'Killing kids is not normal'

A vigil was held Friday for 5-year-old girl Reign Ware, who was killed in a shooting Sunday on the Near West Side. Her mother Raven Adams spoke out.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The shooting death of 5-year-old Reign Ware brought out community members Friday to help with lingering trauma that continues to fester within her parents who witnessed her murder.

Ware was shot to death early Sunday morning while in the back of a car during a large gathering on the Near West Side.

"Killing kids is not normal," Pastor Cy Fields said.

Amid the music, prayer and calls to stop gun violence were the cries of a mother and father mourning the loss of their daughter who was murdered right in front of their eyes.

I'm going to miss you so much Raven Adams, victim's mother

"Whoever did this to my baby? Whoever did this to my baby?" mother Raven Adams said. "I didn't know that my baby was this loved, and I appreciate everybody so, so much."

The gathering of support was held near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Campbell Avenue at the scene of the shooting.

A man chanted, "Reign Ware, we do care!"

Members of an organization, Live Free, walked through the community, offering their services to residents, lending a hand through their own trauma.

"I lost my son by gun violence, so this is the reason that I'm doing this because I know how it feels," said Mazell Sykes, Site Coordinator for Live Free.

They hoped to help heal the pain for the family that grows each day Reign isn't by their sides.

"I'm going to miss you so much... so, so much," Adams said.

A 24-year-old man was also shot in Sunday's shooting. A witness told ABC7 he saw at least four people hop out of a car before firing their guns.

So far, no one has been arrested. Chicago police continue to investigate.

A GoFundMe page for the child's family can be found here.