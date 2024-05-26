WATCH LIVE

Child, 5, killed in Near West Side shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 26, 2024 12:55PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A five-year-old girl was shot to death on Sunday on the city's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:32 a.m. in the 200-block of Campbell Avenue in the Near West Side neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A group was standing outside when shots were fired.

The girl was inside a parked vehicle when she was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital where she later died.

A man, 24, was shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital in good condition.

No one in custody. No other injuries were reported.

Chicago Police Area Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

