Man, 18, charged in CTA bus shooting that hurt 2 on NW Side: CPD

William Soto, 18, is accused of shooting people on a CTA bus on April 27, 2025.

William Soto, 18, is accused of shooting people on a CTA bus on April 27, 2025.

William Soto, 18, is accused of shooting people on a CTA bus on April 27, 2025.

William Soto, 18, is accused of shooting people on a CTA bus on April 27, 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old is facing felony charges in an April CTA bus shooting on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened on April 27 on a #77 Belmont bus in the 4800-block of West Belmont Avenue.

Police said a man, 40, got involved in a verbal altercation with a male suspect on the bus. The suspect then got off the bus, took out a handgun and fired at the victim, police said.

The 40-year-old victim was shot in the leg and abdomen. A 22-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

William Soto, 18 of Chicago, has been identified as the suspect. He was arrested on Tuesday in the 100-block of E. 71st Street.

Soto is facing two felony counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 2 wounded in CTA bus shooting on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

