Woman, 19, critically wounded in North Side shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM WLS logo
Thursday, August 8, 2024 10:10AM
Chicago police said a shooting in the North Park neighborhood left a 19-year-old woman critically wounded Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting while driving a car in the North Park neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 11:35 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Peterson Avenue.

Police said the teen was driving a vehicle with several passengers when shots were fired.

The woman was shot multiple times and transported to Swedish Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

