Woman, 27, found shot to death inside North Lawndale home, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 10, 2024 10:51AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found shot to death in a home in the North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the 1400-block of South St. Louis Avenue at about 3 p.m. for a well-being check and found a 27-year-old woman shot multiple times in the kitchen.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Further details were not immediately available. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by Area Four detectives.

