1 charged after couple killed in apartment, woman attacked in bar in Gage Park, Chicago police say

Chicago police said charges have been filed after two people were killed in a Gage Park apartment and a woman was stabbed at a nearby bar Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have been filed against a man accused of killing two people inside an apartment and stabbing a woman in a nearby bar in Gage Park.

The incident occurred Sunday night in the 5300-block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Police said Robert Romo shot Richard Romo and stabbing Rita Chavez before he attacked a woman at a nearby bar, police said.

Charges against Romo include two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery.

Police have said the violence stemmed from a dispute involving two brothers and their wives.

Robert Romo is due in court later Wednesday.

