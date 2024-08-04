Chicago shootings: At least 13 shot in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Chicago police are investigating after a three men were seriously wounded in a shooting on Madison early Saturday in Austin.

Chicago police are investigating after a three men were seriously wounded in a shooting on Madison early Saturday in Austin.

Chicago police are investigating after a three men were seriously wounded in a shooting on Madison early Saturday in Austin.

Chicago police are investigating after a three men were seriously wounded in a shooting on Madison early Saturday in Austin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 13 people shot have been shot, one fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Three men were shot, with one critically injured, in the city's South Austin neighborhood on Saturday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 5000 block of West Madison Street on the city's West Side.

Investigators said a group of people got out of a white sedan and began shooting at another vehicle. Police said a man, 33, in a moving vehicle was shot in the thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 43-year-old man who was standing nearby sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Loretto Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A third man, 51, was was also standing outside and sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.

There was no one in custody. Police continue to investigate.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024

Two teenage boys were critically injured after being shot Saturday evening on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said. The victims were at the location when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside pulled out a firearm and began to shoot at them, police said.

A 15-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, initially reported to be in critical condition, police said. A 17-year-old male victim was shot in the arm and armpit and was also taken to Comer in critical condition.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available. No one was in custody. Chicago police continue to investigate.

Last weekend, at least 21 people were shot, one fatally, across Chicago, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

