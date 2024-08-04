Chicago shootings: At least 39 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 39 people shot have been shot, four fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Two people said they were shot at a Morgan Park gas station, according to Chicago police.

Both men took themselves to different hospitals after being shot around 12:18 a.m. in the 1500-block of 111th Street on Sunday, police said.

Both are expected to be okay.

About two hours later, a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in Little Village, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 1:51 a.m. in the 3200-block of Cermak Road on Sunday.

The victim was at a gas station when and someone drove up and started shooting at him.

The man, who police said is about 25-30 years old, was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

About an hour later, man was killed, and three others were shot in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3:01 a.m. in the 2100-block of South Canal Street.

Police said two groups got into an argument, and eventually started shooting.

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed at the scene.

At around 5 a.m. on Sunday, five men were shot on the city's South Side, according to Chiago police.

The shooting happened near 51st Street and Calumet Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The victims took themselves to The University of Chicago Hospital, all are expected to recover.

On Saturday, three men were shot, in the city's South Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 5000-block of West Madison Street on the city's West Side.

Investigators said a group of people got out of a white sedan and began shooting at another vehicle. Police said a man, 33, in a moving vehicle was shot in the thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 43-year-old man who was standing nearby sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Loretto Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A third man, 51, was was also standing outside and sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.

There was no one in custody. Police continue to investigate.

Two teenage boys were killed after being shot Saturday evening on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said. The victims were at the location when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside pulled out a firearm and began to shoot at them, police said.

A 15-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, initially reported to be in critical condition, police said. A 17-year-old male victim was shot in the arm and armpit and was also taken to Comer in critical condition. They were both later pronounced dead.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available. No one was in custody. Chicago police continue to investigate.

Last weekend, at least 21 people were shot, one fatally, across Chicago, police said.

