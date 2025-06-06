Chicago Sports Network announces agreement for White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Sports Network has reached a deal with Comcast to carry games for the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks.

The games will be available starting Friday wit CHSN's White Sox games against the Kansas City Royals.

"On behalf of the entire CHSN team, we're proud to welcome Comcast's Xfinity TV customers to a network built exclusively for Chicago sports fans," said Jason Coyle, President of Chicago Sports Network. "With more than 300 live Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox games each year, along with original programming that highlights Chicago's pro, college, and high school sports, CHSN delivers the most comprehensive and locally focused coverage available. This deal allows us to reach even more fans across the city and suburbs, deepen connections, and reinforce CHSN as the home for Chicago sports all day, every day."

"We are excited to bring the White Sox, Bulls, and Blackhawks to fans across the region with the launch of CHSN for Xfinity TV and Comcast Business customers," said Chris Smith, Senior Vice President, Comcast Greater Chicago Region.

The news comes one day after White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf announced an agreement with Justin Ishbia to potentially sell the team.