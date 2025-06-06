24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago Sports Network announces agreement for White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 6, 2025 1:47PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Sports Network has reached a deal with Comcast to carry games for the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks.

The games will be available starting Friday wit CHSN's White Sox games against the Kansas City Royals.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

"On behalf of the entire CHSN team, we're proud to welcome Comcast's Xfinity TV customers to a network built exclusively for Chicago sports fans," said Jason Coyle, President of Chicago Sports Network. "With more than 300 live Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox games each year, along with original programming that highlights Chicago's pro, college, and high school sports, CHSN delivers the most comprehensive and locally focused coverage available. This deal allows us to reach even more fans across the city and suburbs, deepen connections, and reinforce CHSN as the home for Chicago sports all day, every day."

SEE ALSO: Jerry Reinsdorf announces framework for potential sale of White Sox to investor Justin Ishbia

"We are excited to bring the White Sox, Bulls, and Blackhawks to fans across the region with the launch of CHSN for Xfinity TV and Comcast Business customers," said Chris Smith, Senior Vice President, Comcast Greater Chicago Region.

The news comes one day after White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf announced an agreement with Justin Ishbia to potentially sell the team.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW