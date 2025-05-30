Chicago Sports Network's Brooke Fletcher co-hosts 'Windy City Weekend'; CPS student gets free prom

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Friday morning on "Windy City Weekend," Val Warner was off. So, Ryan Chiaverini was joined by Brooke Fletcher, who reports on Chicago White Sox games for the Chicago Sports Network (CHSN).

Chiaverini and Fletcher were joined by comedian Damon Williams, a Chicago favorite who will be hosting a show at the City Winery on Monday.

In their host chat segment, they talked about Fletcher's work covering the White Sox and about sounds that make people angry.

Jas The Pet Stylist

Jas The Pet Stylist opened one of South Side's most prestigious pet grooming salons.

Chiaverini then welcomed "Jas The Pet Stylist" to the studio.

Jas, whose real name is Jasmine Sanford-Jones, opened one of the South Side's most prestigious pet grooming salons, Royal Pawz, back in 2021

She talked to Chiaverini and Fletcher about her unique back story. Sanford-Jones actually studied architecture before falling in love with pet grooming while working at a Chicago-area Petco. She also was a contestant on the HBO reality competition series "Haute Dog," where she competed with two other groomers.

Sanford-Jones also did pet grooming on set with Chiaverini and Fletcher, showing them how to properly groom pets during summer shedding season.

Roeper Reviews

Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.

Chiaverini and Fletcher were then joined by film critic Richard Roeper, who reviewed three new releases in theaters and on streaming devices.

First, Roeper gave a good review to "Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders." This three-episode Netflix documentary looks back at the series of poisoning deaths in the Chicago area, involving seven individuals who died after ingesting Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules that had been laced with sodium cyanide. The incident, which began on Sept. 28, 1982, led to a nationwide recall of Tylenol and a significant shift in pharmaceutical packaging to make products more tamper-proof.

He then gave a negative review to "Fountain of Youth," a thriller in which stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman play a pair of estranged siblings who team up and embark on a journey to find the famed "Fountain of Youth."

Roeper gave a good review to the drama "The Better Sister," which stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as two estranged sisters, who are forced together after one of their husbands is murdered.

ChiGivesBack/Erica's Belle of the Ball

A Chicago HS school student got a free prom experience.

Chiaverini then gave a shout-out a recent event in which a Chicago public high school student went to the prom with all expenses paid by a generous charity.

Kenwood High School student Mia Berry was the student, and her expenses were paid by the group ChiGivesBack and Erica's Belle of the Ball charity.

The charity is named after the comedian Erica Watson, a frequent visitor to "Windy City Live," who died in 2021.

June 13 Hot Tub Giveaway on 'Windy City Weekend'

Win a free hot tub.

Fletcher then closed the show by mentioning a hot tub giveaway to a member of the "Windy City Weekend" studio audience on June 13.

ABC7 Chicago and "Windy City Weekend" are teaming up with American Sale to offer an incredible chance to win a luxurious Hot Spring Spa - Rhythm - 7-Person Salt Water Hot Tub.

Thirty entries will be selected. One guest will take home an amazing Hot Spring Hot Tub from American Sale. There's more information here.

Request tickets to "Windy City Weekend" on June 13 at this email address: WCWAudience@gmail.com.