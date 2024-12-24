2 women stabbed, seriously injured in Hegewisch home; 1 in custody: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were stabbed and seriously injured early Tuesday morning on Chicago's Far South Side, Chicago police said.
The 35-year-old and 67-year-old were inside a home in the 13000-block of South Muskegon Avenue in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood just after 2:30 a.m., when a known male suspect began stabbing them during an argument, police said.
Both women were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
SEE ALSO: Man sentenced over 40 years in stabbing that killed ex-girlfriend on Loop CTA platform
The suspect is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.
Police did not immediately release any additional information about the suspect.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood