2 women stabbed, seriously injured in Hegewisch home; 1 in custody: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were stabbed and seriously injured early Tuesday morning on Chicago's Far South Side, Chicago police said.

The 35-year-old and 67-year-old were inside a home in the 13000-block of South Muskegon Avenue in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood just after 2:30 a.m., when a known male suspect began stabbing them during an argument, police said.

Both women were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately release any additional information about the suspect.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

