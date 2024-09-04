CPS CEO gets more support from aldermen amid CTU contract negotiations, ousting rumors

Chicago Public Schools, or CPS, CEO Pedro Martinez is getting more support from aldermen amid CTU contract negotiations and ousting rumors.

Chicago Public Schools, or CPS, CEO Pedro Martinez is getting more support from aldermen amid CTU contract negotiations and ousting rumors.

Chicago Public Schools, or CPS, CEO Pedro Martinez is getting more support from aldermen amid CTU contract negotiations and ousting rumors.

Chicago Public Schools, or CPS, CEO Pedro Martinez is getting more support from aldermen amid CTU contract negotiations and ousting rumors.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Public Schools CEO received more support Wednesday from aldermen, as he wrestles with how to pay for a new contract for teachers and deals with an internal power struggle.

Since CPS students returned to school last week, Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez have appeared at several public events together.

On Wednesday morning, they praised over a dozen Safe Passage workers for keeping school children safe.

The two have appeared cordial, as rumors have swirled for weeks that the mayor is trying push Martinez out.

Last week, over 400 principals and assistant principals signed a letter of support for Martinez. On Wednesday, over 15 aldermen did the same, including former Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack.

"I signed it because I really just saw a lot of animosity and a lot of pushback on all the plans and policies that he's trying to push," said Waguespack, alderman for the 32nd Ward.

Waguespack said the animosity is coming from the Chicago Teachers Union, as teachers push for a new contract. CTU President Stacy Davis Gates has been critical of Martinez for rejecting a high interest loan proposal to pay for the contract.

"I'm just humbled by all the support we have; I'm just going to focus on the work. It's been an amazing start pf school year; we still have our challenges, like we do every year," Martinez said.

As Martinez tries to tune out the outside noise, the challenges he faces include paying for a new teachers contract and an expected $500 million budget deficit next school year.

"It's going to take local, state and federal dollars, challenges in the future," Martinez said.

But, local and state dollars are hard to come by.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stopped by City Hall to talk about student loan relief with the mayor.

"We are going to continue advocating for communities like Chicago and others that have additional need in reading recovery, but also mental health support," Cardona said, when asked if more federal funds were available to help close the projected CPS budget gap.

While no promises were made, Cardona said the Biden administration has spent more money on education than previous administrations.