Chicago Thanksgiving Parade to march down State Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will be celebrating the holiday with the Thanksgiving parade downtown Thursday.

Crowds will line up along State Street in the Loop to catch all the action.

One hundred marching bands, floats, equestrian groups, and other performers are taking part.

The parade steps off at 8 a.m. and travels north on State Street from Ida B Wells to Randolph.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Thanksgiving Parade in the city.