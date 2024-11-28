24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Thanksgiving Parade to march down State Street

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Thursday, November 28, 2024 11:29AM
Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade to march in Loop
The Chicago 2024 Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to march down State Street downtown Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will be celebrating the holiday with the Thanksgiving parade downtown Thursday.

Crowds will line up along State Street in the Loop to catch all the action.

One hundred marching bands, floats, equestrian groups, and other performers are taking part.

The parade steps off at 8 a.m. and travels north on State Street from Ida B Wells to Randolph.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Thanksgiving Parade in the city.

