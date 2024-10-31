'Blue' coming soon to Lyric Opera of Chicago

"Blue" is a theatre show coming soon to the Lyric Opera of Chicago, running November 16 through December 1.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Blue" is a moving portrait of a Black family dealing with themes of racial injustice and police violence.

The show comes to the Lyric Opera of Chicago next month.

ABC7 was joined Wednesday by bass singer Kenneth Kellogg, who plays the role of the Father, and mezzo-soprano Zoie Reams, who is in the role of the Mother.

The performers spoke about what "Blue" is about and who their characters are.

"Blue" will be at the Lyric Opera November 16 through December 1. More information can be found on the Lyric Opera of Chicago website.