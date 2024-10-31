'Blue' coming soon to Lyric Opera of Chicago

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 31, 2024 1:16AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Blue" is a moving portrait of a Black family dealing with themes of racial injustice and police violence.

The show comes to the Lyric Opera of Chicago next month.

ABC7 was joined Wednesday by bass singer Kenneth Kellogg, who plays the role of the Father, and mezzo-soprano Zoie Reams, who is in the role of the Mother.

The performers spoke about what "Blue" is about and who their characters are.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

"Blue" will be at the Lyric Opera November 16 through December 1. More information can be found on the Lyric Opera of Chicago website.

