Our Chicago: Things To Do & Places To Go This Winter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the holiday season nears and end, have you considered playing tourist in your own city?

Glenn Eden is the Corporate Affairs Strategist and Choose Chicago board chair.

Now that the presents have been unwrapped, have you considered being a tourist in your own city?

Choose Chicago is the official destination marketing organization for the city.

Eden said 2024 has been a "spectacular" year for visitors to the city.

A must-go spot he recommended is the Lincoln Park Zoo Lights.

"There's over two million lights, different crafts and you can ride trains and obviously see the animals," he said.

Among other recommendations were Light Up Navy Pier, ice skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park or the ice rink at Millennium Park.

For families looking for something that isn't holiday related, he recommended "007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond" at the Museum of Science and Industry.

"It has the cars, it has the fashion, and the high-tech. That's really amazing," Eden said.

One special museum he recommends on Chicago's south side is the Bronzeville Children's Museum, the first children's museum about Black history.

While Chicago has many attractions, cold weather and gray days may have you dreaming of getting out of town.

Nick Jarmusz AAAs Director of Public Affairs for the Midwest told us they're seeing some really great deals.

He said some good deals have popped up to Hawaii.

"There's expanded options for direct air travel to Hawaii which makes it really nice. We're also seeing a huge surge in travel to the Dominican Republic emerging as a really premier destination in the Caribbean," he added.

Jarmusz said that Cancun, Mexican Riviera, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo all really popular destinations and relatively easy to get to from Chicago.

If you're looking for something within driving distance of the Chicago area there are many destinations within a few hours.

"In Wisconsin, you've got Kohler, the American Club. You've got Grand Rapids on the other side of the lake in Michigan," Jarmusz said.

Alaska made it as a top destination in 2025, according to AAA.

"Scandinavian countries are emerging as a really popular spot. We're also looking at a resurgence in interest in traveling by train. Domestically here as well as international train trips," he said.

