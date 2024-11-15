1 dead after I-55 crash near LaGrange Road injures 3: officials

One person has died after a Stevenson Expressway, or I-55, crash injured 3 near LaGrange Road, Illinois State Police and the Cook County ME say.

HODGKINS, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after a crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Thursday morning injured three, Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday.

The person who died was not immediately identified.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 just before LaGrange Road about 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police said at least two vehicles were involved with serious injuries reported.

Three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the victims' conditions, but the medical examiner's office said one of the victims died after the crash.

The inbound lanes of the Stevenson were closed for about six hours Thursday, while police investigated the fatal crash.