24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 children seriously injured in Bishop Ford crash involving semi: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 21, 2024 3:01PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including three children were seriously injured in a crash on Monday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened at about 8:51 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway at 115th Street.

Illinois State Police said a semi crashed into a car for unknown reasons.

One adult and three children were seriously injured. All were rushed to local hospitals.

ISP said all northbound lanes were shut down.

At about 9:50 a.m. Chopper 7 was over I-94 and all lanes were back open.

No other information was available.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW