3 children seriously injured in Bishop Ford crash involving semi: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including three children were seriously injured in a crash on Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 8:51 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway at 115th Street.

Illinois State Police said a semi crashed into a car for unknown reasons.

One adult and three children were seriously injured. All were rushed to local hospitals.

ISP said all northbound lanes were shut down.

At about 9:50 a.m. Chopper 7 was over I-94 and all lanes were back open.

No other information was available.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times