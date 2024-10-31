24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Wrong-way driver crashes on Stevenson Expy. in Brideport, ISP says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 31, 2024 12:42PM
Wrong-way driver crashes on Stevenson Expy.Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Halsted Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple vehicles crashed on the city's South Side after a wrong-way driver sped on I-55.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Halsted Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 3:45 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. I-55 southbound lanes were closed for about one hour. All lanes reopened by 5 a.m.

Video shows a dark-colored sedan and a Honda minivan being towed at the scene.

ISP said there were injuries, but did not say to what extent.

ISP did not say if anyone was taken into custody.

