Wrong-way driver crashes on Stevenson Expy. in Brideport, ISP says

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Halsted Street.

Wrong-way driver crashes on Stevenson Expy. Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Halsted Street.

Wrong-way driver crashes on Stevenson Expy. Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Halsted Street.

Wrong-way driver crashes on Stevenson Expy. Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Halsted Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple vehicles crashed on the city's South Side after a wrong-way driver sped on I-55.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Halsted Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 3:45 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. I-55 southbound lanes were closed for about one hour. All lanes reopened by 5 a.m.

Video shows a dark-colored sedan and a Honda minivan being towed at the scene.

ISP said there were injuries, but did not say to what extent.

ISP did not say if anyone was taken into custody.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times