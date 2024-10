Crash block NB lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Oak Street curve

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash has shut down all northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the Near North Side Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near the Oak Street Curve. Traffic is being diverted off of the drive at Chicago Avenue.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

