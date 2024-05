Parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive closing this week for pavement repairs

DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close from Irving Park to La Salle overnight and from Roosevelt to 31st from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close again to repair the pavement on Monday night.

Three southbound lanes will shut down overnight on North DuSable Lake Shore from Irving Park Road to La Salle Drive.

The closures go through Friday.

South DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Roosevelt Road to 31st Street will also see lane closures this week from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.