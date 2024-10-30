24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Jackknifed semi on I-55 causing major delays in south suburbs

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 10:27AM
Jackknifed semi on NB I-55 approaching I-355
Jackknifed semi on NB I-55 approaching I-355The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-55 on Wednesday morning.

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A jackknifed semi caused some major delays on I-55 in the south suburbs on Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-55 approaching I-335.

Due to the crash, two northbound lanes were blocked and caused major delays.

The semi also pushed guardrail onto southbound I-55 in the crash, causing the left lane to be closed.

It is unknown if there were any serious injuries.

Illinois State Police has not released any information.

This is a developing story.

