Jackknifed semi on I-55 causing major delays in south suburbs

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-55 on Wednesday morning.

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A jackknifed semi caused some major delays on I-55 in the south suburbs on Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-55 approaching I-335.

Due to the crash, two northbound lanes were blocked and caused major delays.

The semi also pushed guardrail onto southbound I-55 in the crash, causing the left lane to be closed.

It is unknown if there were any serious injuries.

Illinois State Police has not released any information.

This is a developing story.

