Jackknifed semi on I-55 causing major delays in south suburbs

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A jackknifed semi caused some major delays on I-55 in the south suburbs on Wednesday.
The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-55 approaching I-335.
Due to the crash, two northbound lanes were blocked and caused major delays.
The semi also pushed guardrail onto southbound I-55 in the crash, causing the left lane to be closed.
It is unknown if there were any serious injuries.
Illinois State Police has not released any information.
This is a developing story.
CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times