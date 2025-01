Pedestrian struck, killed in Calumet City, police say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning, police said.

The deadly crash happened at about 5:50 a.m. on River Oaks Drive near Paxton Avenue, Calumet City police said.

A man was struck by vehicle and died at the scene.

Calumet City police said all parties remained on scene and were cooperating.

As of 8:50 a.m. River Oaks Drive was closed between Greenwood Avenue and Park Avenue due to the investigation.