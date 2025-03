Police activity on Bishop Ford Fwy. causing traffic delays in south suburbs: ISP

PULLMAN, Ill. (WLS) -- An ongoing police investigation was causing traffic delays in the south suburbs.

The incident happened on the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway near 103rd Street, Illinois State Police said.

The ramp to Stony Island Feeder was shut down and all traffic was being diverted to I-94 south.

No other information was available.

It is unknown how long the closure will take place.

SEE ALSO | Semi hanging off bridge impacting traffic near Addison, video shows