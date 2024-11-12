Semi crash on I-55 causes delays in Bolingbrook, video shows

A semi crashed just after midnight on Tuesday causing some delays in the south suburbs.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-related crash caused some long delays on Tuesday morning.

A semi crash just after midnight on the northbound lanes of I-55 approaching Joliet Road and I-355.

Two left lanes were blocked as of 5:30 a.m., causing some back up for morning commuters.

It was not clear if any injuries were reported.

It is unknown how long the lanes will be blocked in the area.

It is unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have not released more information.