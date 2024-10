Semi overturns off Edens Expy. in north suburbs

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- A semi-truck overturned in the north suburbs on Monday.

The crash happened around 5:09 a.m. as the truck traveled northbound on I-94, according to Illinois State Police.

At one point the driver lost control on the Edens near Lincoln Avenue near Morton Grove.

The truck crashed into an embankment and ended up on Parkside Avenue.

No one was hurt. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

