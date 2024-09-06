Our Chicago: Walk with Val through Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood

In this installment, Val visits Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood on the city's Near Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val Warner continues her tour of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods in her latest installment of "Neighborhood Walk".

Only three miles north of the Loop, Bucktown has the reputation for being one of the city's trendiest neighborhood.

Second City performer Leila Gorstein joined Val on her Bucktown tour.

Gorstein has been nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Performer in a Revue for her work in the Second City E.T.C. show, "Oh, The Places You'll Glow".

She's lived in Bucktown for the past two years, and calls it one of Chicago's most underrated neighborhoods.: "I A lot of people don't understand how incredible it is," Gorstein said. So many good local spots. But it's also a comfortable neighborhood with families. It's the best."

Together, Val and Leila visited the Robey Hotel's rooftop bar; walked the 606 Trail; visited the gift store Esker and made a pilgrimage to the historic Margie's Candies.

See more of Val's "Neighborhood Walk" in Bucktown above.