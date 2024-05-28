Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk with Val Warner on Near West Side

Val Warner and Sunda founder Billy Dec walked through the Near West Side for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. So, it is fitting that this installment of "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk" is featuring one of the city's most prominent and brightest stars in the AAPI community.

That would be Billy Dec, a Filipino-American who is also a multi-talented entrepreneur, Emmy Award-winning TV personality, actor, attorney, filmmaker and restaurateur.

Dec is best known in Chicago for his restaurants and nightclubs that he runs as a founder and CEO. Those establishment include The Underground Nightclub and his Sunda restaurants in River North and Fulton Market.

"Neighborhood Walk" host Val Warner met up with Dec recently, when the two toured the Near West Side neighborhood. That neighborhood, one of the city's most dynamic, is the home of trendy communities like West Loop, Greektown and Fulton Market.

Dec told Warner that he was excited to open another Sunda on the Near West Side.

"I actually used to come here a long time ago, decades ago, when a couple of restaurants started popping up more so on Randolph," Dec said. "Then, Fulton Market started really developing, and now it's one of the hottest foodie eatery-type areas with the most Michelin stars."

Dec and Warner walked through Fulton Market during their "Neighborhood Walk."

They also stopped at McDonald's Global Headquarters, the "Warehouse" building where House Music started and the Michelle Obama Athletic Field at Whitney Young High School.

Watch the complete installment of "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk" with Val Warner and Billy Dec above. And watch the previous installments of the series here.