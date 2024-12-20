Chicago weather: Snow creating slick conditions for morning commute| LIVE RADAR

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow is creating slick conditions across the Chicago area for the morning commute Friday.

Snow began falling Thursday evening, with heavier snow falling near the border with Wisconsin.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the heaviest snow is falling early Friday morning before it is set to start winding down during the mid-morning hours.

Butler said about another half an inch to an inch of snow is possible Friday morning on top of snow from Thursday evening.

Snow plows and salt spreaders have been working to clear the expressways. While the snowfall was short-lived, it did cause some headaches for drivers.

It was a messy evening commute for many drivers, especially close to the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Car crashes piled up along I-94. A jack-knifed semi caused a big backup.

Other vehicles were crashing or getting stuck in ditches thanks to the burst of snow.

The Round Lake area dealt with hazardous road condition, too. Emergency crews responded after one driver slammed into a mailbox.

Others were spotted braving the wintry weather while running errands.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha until noon Friday.

Friday could see lake-effect snow in Northwest Indiana and possibly along the lakeshore in Illinois.