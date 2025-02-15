Chicago weather: More snow moving into area Saturday night

How much snow tonight? The Chicago weather forecast calls for about another 1-2 inches of snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More snow is moving into the Chicago area this weekend.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologists have issued an AccuWeather Alert for Saturday. Another 1-2 inches of snow is expected on Saturday night and Sunday morning, ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said.

Saturday is expected to be a messy day. Throughout much of the afternoon, temperatures will be right around freezing with a mix of rain and snow.

Areas along the Wisconsin-Illinois border will see some fog and freezing rain.

Light snow is forecasted to develop around 5 p.m., and scattered snow is expected in some areas through about midnight to 1 a.m. Sunday, Martinez said.

Lake-effect snow showers are expected on Sunday morning, especially in northwest Indiana.

This comes after snow showers lasted between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, impacting the evening commute.

Snow totals Friday:





Lake Villa: 2.5 inches



Elk Grove Village: 2.5 inches



Carol Stream: 2.5 inches



Gurnee: 2.3 inches



Elgin: 2.1 inches



O'Hare: 1.8 inches

And the Chicago area was hit by its most significant measurable snowfall of the season earlier this week.