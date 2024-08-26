Warning for Cook County; Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch for most counties in Chicago area

Chicago weather: Excessive Heat Warning to go into effect for Monday with heat index over 100

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heat alerts will be in effect across the Chicago area Monday for extreme heat.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler said high temperatures will be in the mid-90s across the area, with heat index values from 100-105 degrees.

Butler said Tuesday will likely be even hotter than Monday.

Air Quality Alerts are also in effect and a possibility of isolated storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for all parts of Cook County from noon Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch and a Heat Advisory will be in effect for Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake (IL), Livingston, McHenry, Will, Jasper, Lake (IN), Newton and Porter counties from noon Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED | How to stay cool in Chicago area amid heat wave, and heat sickness symptoms to know

Chicago residents can call 311 or click here for the latest information on cooling centers and to request well-being-checks, officials said.

Chicago's OEMC has released the following information about cooling centers.

Cooling Centers Open on Monday, August 26 - Wednesday, August 28

The City of Chicago's cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers operated by the Department of Family and Support Services will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Note: the Garfield Service Center at 10 South Kedzie from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for cooling and 24/7 for those needing shelter placement.

Additional Cooling Options Available Citywide

Chicago Park District facilities, Chicago Public Libraries, City Colleges of Chicago and Police Department District stations are also available for relief from the heat and humidity. Chicago Police Department district stations are available 24 hours for relief from the heat and to be connected with shelter.

City Colleges of Chicago Cooling Locations:

- Daley: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 3 pm, Closed Sunday

- Harold Washington: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm - Saturday, 8 am - 4 pm, Closed Sunday

- Kennedy-King: Monday-Friday, 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 4 pm

- Malcolm X: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Closed Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25

- Olive-Harvey: Monday-Friday 9 am - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 5 pm, Closed Sunday

- Truman: Monday - Friday 8 am - 9 pm, Saturday 8 am - 9 pm, Closed Sunday

- Wright: Monday- Friday 8 am - 7 pm, Saturday 8 am - 2 pm, Closed Sunday